On Halloween, Thursday, October 31st, Maury four-star wide receiver KeAndre Lambert received his All-American Bowl jersey during a ceremony at the Norfolk school in front of teammates, coaches and administrators. Lambert is the lone Virginian to be chosen to participate in the game that will be held in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, January 4, 2020 and televised in front of millions around the world on NBC. "Being selected an All-American is a dream come true and I'm thankful," said Lambert, who earlier in the month committed to play his College Football in the Big Ten at Penn State University.



KeAndre Lambert received his All-American Bowl jersey for the game that will be televised on NBC on January 4, 2020 (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

The All-American Bowl has been considered the premier High School sporting event for nearly 20 years, featuring the nation's 100 best senior football players. A total of 380 NFL Draft picks, 144 Pro Bowlers and 159 NCAA All-Americans have participated over the years in the prestigious contest. Lambert is enjoying a stellar senior campaign for the Maury Commodores, who enter their November 1st Eastern District tilt at I.C. Norcom of Portsmouth with a perfect record of 8-0 overall. That puts the Commodores just two wins away from their first unbeaten regular season in 47 years. As a sophomore, Lambert had 1069 yard s receiving on 60 receptions to go with 11 touchdowns. That was followed by a junior campaign where he hauled in 60 balls for 1035 yards and 14 touchdowns to go with 351 yards passing, three touchdown tosses and a return score. Through eight games of his senior year, Lambert has 30 catches for 637 yards and 10 touchdowns, putting him in the Player of the Year conversation at the district and regional level, perhaps even on a larger scale should Maury return to the State Playoffs for a second consecutive season.



Video Interview with Maury's KeAndre Lambert: