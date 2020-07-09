BlueWhiteIllustrated - Re-Ranking the Contenders: Drew Kendall

Re-Ranking the Contenders: Drew Kendall
Earlier this year Drew Kendall released a list of top schools that included Duke, Virginia, Penn State, Michigan, Boston College and Stanford. Those schools remain his top possible landing spots, but a decision could be getting much closer. Later this month or early August has been the target decision time frame, but he would have preferred the opportunity to take more visits and get a closer look at his top choices. Take a look at Kendall’s top contenders as his commitment inches closer.
1. MICHIGAN
It seems like the Wolverines have a commanding lead in Kendall’s recruitment. Michigan has done a great job showing consistent interest in him along with building a very strong relationship with him and his family. Kendall has even been in touch with teachers at the school to make sure he feels comfortable with the academic plan at Michigan.
2. STANFORD
The only school in Kendall’s top six that he hasn’t visited yet, the Cardinal have done a remarkable job staying among his top contenders. Getting to experience Stanford in person was one of Kendall's top priorities this offseason, but the pandemic and recruiting dead period have made that all but impossible. Kendall has built good relationships with the Stanford coaching staff and likes the opportunities on and off the field there, but getting a feel for the campus atmosphere is holding Stanford back. Even if Kendall doesn’t end up committing to Stanford this summer, keep an eye on them if he does eventually take a visit.
3. BOSTON COLLEGE
Kendall is more comfortable on campus at Boston College than any other school. He’s visited there more than any other school and knows the campus and many of the current players. Kendall’s father, Pete Kendall, played at Boston College in the early 1990s and went on to become a first-round NFL Draft pick. The new Boston College coaching staff has worked hard to rebuild relationships with Kendall since they arrived, but it is a tall order for them.
4. PENN STATE
The driving force behind Kendall’s interest in Penn State is offensive line coach Phil Trautwein. Kendall built a great relationship with Trautwein while he was coaching the offensive line at Boston College, and that relationship remains very strong. The Penn State program didn’t start really pushing for Kendall until later in the process, and it is still trying to make up ground in his recruitment.