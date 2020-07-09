BlueWhiteIllustrated - Re-Ranking the Contenders: Drew Kendall

*****

1. MICHIGAN

It seems like the Wolverines have a commanding lead in Kendall’s recruitment. Michigan has done a great job showing consistent interest in him along with building a very strong relationship with him and his family. Kendall has even been in touch with teachers at the school to make sure he feels comfortable with the academic plan at Michigan.

2. STANFORD

The only school in Kendall’s top six that he hasn’t visited yet, the Cardinal have done a remarkable job staying among his top contenders. Getting to experience Stanford in person was one of Kendall's top priorities this offseason, but the pandemic and recruiting dead period have made that all but impossible. Kendall has built good relationships with the Stanford coaching staff and likes the opportunities on and off the field there, but getting a feel for the campus atmosphere is holding Stanford back. Even if Kendall doesn’t end up committing to Stanford this summer, keep an eye on them if he does eventually take a visit.



3. BOSTON COLLEGE

Kendall is more comfortable on campus at Boston College than any other school. He’s visited there more than any other school and knows the campus and many of the current players. Kendall’s father, Pete Kendall, played at Boston College in the early 1990s and went on to become a first-round NFL Draft pick. The new Boston College coaching staff has worked hard to rebuild relationships with Kendall since they arrived, but it is a tall order for them.

4. PENN STATE